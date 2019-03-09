Advertisement

SoCal dance listings, March 10-17: ‘Moves at The Montalbán’ and more

By Matt Cooper
Mar 08, 2019 | 5:00 PM

Entity Contemporary Dance performs as part of the inaugural “Moves at The Montalbán” festival in Hollywood. (Mike Esperanza)

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella The choreographer reimagines the Prokofiev ballet based on the classic fairytale. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. $30-$135. (213) 972-4400.

Mystic India: The World Tour Bollywood-style spectacular features dancers, musicians, aerialists and acrobats. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$59. (562) 944-9801.

Nowruz Festival Celebration of Iranian New Year includes performances by Djanbazian Dance Company, Firuze Dance Company and others. Dickson Court, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Sun., noon to 5 p.m. Free. www.farhang.org.

Moves at The Montalbán Entity Contemporary Dance, tap company Rhythmatic and choreographer Lukas McFarlane are among the artists featured in this inaugural three-day showcase. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m. $40, $65; passes: $80, $120. (323) 461-6999.

Venezuela Tel Aviv-based Batsheva Dance Company performs artistic director Ohad Naharin’s new full-length work exploring movement and the content it represents; presented by CAP UCLA. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $29-$89. (310) 825-2101.

L.A. Contemporary Dance Company Works by local choreographers Genevieve Carson, Nathan Makolandra and Stephanie Zaletel. Marsee Auditorium, Center for the Arts at El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat., 8 p.m. $22; discounts available. (310) 329-5345.

Off Balance Barak Ballet launches a new intimate, experimental dance series. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m. $45. www.barakballet.org.

Serenade and La Sylphide Los Angeles Ballet pairs the Balanchine classic set to the music of Tchaikovsky with the Romantic-era fable set in Scotland. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $31-$99. (310) 998-7782.

