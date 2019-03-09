SoCal dance listings, March 10-17: ‘Moves at The Montalbán’ and more

Moves at The Montalbán Entity Contemporary Dance, tap company Rhythmatic and choreographer Lukas McFarlane are among the artists featured in this inaugural three-day showcase. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m. $40, $65; passes: $80, $120. (323) 461-6999.