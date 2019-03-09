SoCal dance listings, March 10-17: ‘Moves at The Montalbán’ and more

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella The choreographer reimagines the Prokofiev ballet based on the classic fairytale. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. $30-$135. (213) 972-4400.
Mystic India: The World Tour Bollywood-style spectacular features dancers, musicians, aerialists and acrobats. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$59. (562) 944-9801.
Nowruz Festival Celebration of Iranian New Year includes performances by Djanbazian Dance Company, Firuze Dance Company and others. Dickson Court, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Sun., noon to 5 p.m. Free. www.farhang.org.
Moves at The Montalbán Entity Contemporary Dance, tap company Rhythmatic and choreographer Lukas McFarlane are among the artists featured in this inaugural three-day showcase. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m. $40, $65; passes: $80, $120. (323) 461-6999.
Venezuela Tel Aviv-based Batsheva Dance Company performs artistic director Ohad Naharin’s new full-length work exploring movement and the content it represents; presented by CAP UCLA. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $29-$89. (310) 825-2101.
L.A. Contemporary Dance Company Works by local choreographers Genevieve Carson, Nathan Makolandra and Stephanie Zaletel. Marsee Auditorium, Center for the Arts at El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat., 8 p.m. $22; discounts available. (310) 329-5345.
Off Balance Barak Ballet launches a new intimate, experimental dance series. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m. $45. www.barakballet.org.
Serenade and La Sylphide Los Angeles Ballet pairs the Balanchine classic set to the music of Tchaikovsky with the Romantic-era fable set in Scotland. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $31-$99. (310) 998-7782.