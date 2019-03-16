SoCal dance listings, March 17-24: Shen Yun, Malpaso Dance Company and more

Hour of Hildegard Heidi Duckler Dance presents Act One of this work inspired by the life and work of 12th-century abbess, artist, author and mystic Hildegard von Bingen. St. John’s Cathedral, Parish Hall, 514 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Sat., 5 p.m. $10; VIP tickets, $50. www.heididuckler.org.