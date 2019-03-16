Advertisement

SoCal dance listings, March 17-24: Shen Yun, Malpaso Dance Company and more

By Matt Cooper
Mar 15, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Shen Yun Performing Arts celebrates traditional Chinese music, dance and culture in the first of several stops around Southern California. (Shen Yun Performing Arts)

Moves at The Montalbán This three-day showcase for up-and-coming dancers and choreographers concludes. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Sun., 5 p.m. $40, $65. (323) 461-6999.

Off Balance Barak Ballet launches a new intimate, experimental dance series. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 and 6 p.m. $45. www.barakballet.org.

Malpaso Dance Company The Cuban dance troupe performs works by choreographers Aszure Barton and Sonya Tayeh. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Wed., 8 p.m. $48-$100. (949) 854-4646.

Ballet Hispánico The New York-based company-performs works by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Línea Recta,” Michelle Manzanales’ “Con Brazos Abiertos” and Tania Pérez-Salas’ “3. Catorce Dieciséis.” The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Hour of Hildegard Heidi Duckler Dance presents Act One of this work inspired by the life and work of 12th-century abbess, artist, author and mystic Hildegard von Bingen. St. John’s Cathedral, Parish Hall, 514 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Sat., 5 p.m. $10; VIP tickets, $50. www.heididuckler.org.

Shen Yun 2019 Touring production celebrates traditional Chinese music, dance and culture. Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $80-$180. (800) 880-0188. (Also at other area venues through May 5)

The Sleeping Beauty Festival Ballet Theatre offers a full-length, family friends staging of the Tchaikovsky classic. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $42-$55. (949) 854-4646.

