SoCal dance listings, May 19-26: ‘Asian America: The Future Is Now’ and more

Benita Bike’s DanceArt The company presents an interactive all-ages program. Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City. Sun., 1:30 p.m. Free. (818) 353-5734. danceart.org
1 to 3 Danielle Agami’s Ate9 dance company presents solos, duets and trios in an intimate setting. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Mon., 7 p.m. $10 and up. 626-356-3121. anoisewithin.org. Also at The Ruby Street, 6408 Ruby St., Highland Park. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends May 30. $20. ate9dancecompany.com
Backhausdance Program includes a new work by choreographer Dwight Rhoden. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine. Wed., 8 p.m. $40-$100. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org
ABT/William J. Gillespie School Showcase Ballet students perform. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Fri., 6 p.m. $20 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
Love Heals All Wounds CAP UCLA presents hip-hop dance artists Jon Boogz and Lil Buck in this full-length work that addresses issues of mass incarceration, immigration and environmental destruction. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Thu., 8 p.m. $29-$99. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu
Asian America: The Future Is Now Queer artists of Asian descent perform in this program merging dance, meditation, poetry, sound, etc. Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $20, $25. highwaysperformance.org
Choreographic Residencies at LADP With Curious Minds LA, Ausytn Rich & Collaborators and the Earthians. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $10. (213) 622-5995. ladanceproject.org
Momentum Orange County Ballet Theater offers selections from Glinka’s “Ruslan and Lyudmilla” and Gounod’s “Faust,” and guest artists from Houston Ballet performing a pas de deux from Stanton Welch’s “Madame Butterfly,” plus three new contemporary works. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $28, $35. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org
The Pygmalion Effect Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg performs the West Coast premiere of Boris Eifman’s ballet set to the music of Johann Strauss II and inspired by the Greek myth about an artist who falls in love with his creation. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
Robert Cazimero & Halau Na Kamalei All-male hula company from Hawaii performs. Ruth B. Shannon Center for the Performing Arts, 6760 Painter Ave., Whittier. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $50. (562) 907-4203. shannoncenter.org
Forever Flamenco With featured dancers Reyes Barrios, Arleen Hurtado and Briseyda Zarate. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com