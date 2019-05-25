SoCal dance listings, May 26-June 2: Circa Contemporary Circus, ‘LA Unbound’ and more

Forever Flamenco With featured dancers Reyes Barrios, Arleen Hurtado and Briseyda Zarate. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com
The Pygmalion Effect Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg performs the West Coast premiere of Boris Eifman’s ballet set to the music of Johann Strauss II and inspired by the Greek myth about an artist who falls in love with his creation. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
1 to 3 Danielle Agami’s Ate9 dance company presents solos, duets and trios in an intimate setting. The Ruby Street, 6408 Ruby St., Highland Park. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $20. ate9dancecompany.com
Of Knowing Where Established choreographers and others collaborate with youth from underprivileged communities for this family-friendly contemporary-dance showcase presented by the Wooden Floor. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m. $10-$50. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org
What Will Have Been Australia’s Circa Contemporary Circus performs in this Santa Ana Sites presentation. Yost Theater, 307 N. Spurgeon St., Santa Ana. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $12-$25. santaanasites.com
Ebb & Flow: Chinatown 2019 Heidi Duckler Dance presents this site-specific festival featuring dance, visual arts, music and technology by local artists, plus community workshops. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., L.A. Sat., 1 to 8:30 p.m. Free. heididuckler.org
LA Unbound Showcase for local choreographers and dancers features contemporary dance, ballet, hip-hop, tap, jazz and other styles. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 4 and 8 p.m. $16-$29. (626) 346-7646. launbound.com
Transit Dances III Audience members will ride the train to watch Donna Sternberg & Dancers and four other local companies perform site-specific works near three Expo Line stations in Santa Monica. Begins at 26th St./Bergamot Station, 2602 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., noon and 1 p.m. Free. (310) 260-1198. dsdancers.com