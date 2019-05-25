SoCal dance listings, May 26-June 2: Circa Contemporary Circus, ‘LA Unbound’ and more

The Pygmalion Effect Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg performs the West Coast premiere of Boris Eifman’s ballet set to the music of Johann Strauss II and inspired by the Greek myth about an artist who falls in love with his creation. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org