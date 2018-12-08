The week ahead in SoCal dance, Dec. 9-16: 'Fiesta Navidad,' 'The Nutcracker' and more

The Nutcracker American Ballet Theatre returns to perform the holiday favorite, accompanied by Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.