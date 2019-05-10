Review: ‘Secret Garden’ in Cerritos is bountiful but still gets lost in the weeds

A 3-D Theatricals staging at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts spares no effort in bringing the tale to life. For starters, there are evocative new sets, costumes and projections (think: funereal paneling and imposing portraits like those in Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion). A cast of 24 delivers soaring vocals and commits to the show’s sweeping emotions, with an orchestra of 14, conducted by Allen Everman, deepening the lush score. Leading the endeavor, director T.J. Dawson and choreographer Leslie Stevens strive mightily to clarify the script through the images they’ve mapped onto the stage.