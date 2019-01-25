Review: How well does Stephen Daldry’s landmark ‘An Inspector Calls’ hold up?

More spectral than ghoulish, Goole unearths each and every person’s relationship to the dead young woman, who after being fired by Arthur for demanding fairer wages at the factory, loses her job at a boutique when Sheila complains out of jealous spite about the manners of this attractive clerk. Gerald, aroused to play the hero for a time, toyed with her affections. Eric (Hamish Riddle), Sheila’s reliably drunk brother, was drawn to her good looks and desperate vulnerability. Sybil (an arresting Christine Kavanagh), Arthur’s peremptory wife who finds impertinence everywhere, fails her in her own chilly way.