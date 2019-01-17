Review: In Tracy Letts' 'Linda Vista,' a loser in love and the collateral damage he leaves behind

What he hasn’t given up on is women. If there’s a younger female in his vicinity, chances are he’ll be hitting on her in his unassuming (how dare you think I’m trying to pick you up) way. A curious combination of arrogance and self-deprecation, Wheeler attempts to charm with his anti-charm. “I’ve got middle-aged desperation written all over me,” he tells Anita (Caroline Neff), a work colleague, whose T-shirts have Michael (Troy West), the prurient boss of the camera shop, grossly enthralled.