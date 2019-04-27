Mark-Paul Gosselaar gets physical — and feels it — in the apocalyptic ‘The Passage’

He explains how some elements from later books had been mixed into this first season, with some expanded and rethought — thus only a quarter of the first of the three books has been depicted so far. This season ended at the point in the books where Wolgast disappears for a while. For nearly 100 years, actually. Thus, Gosselaar says he doesn't know if he'll be back for Season 2, if there is one (he's clearly hoping there will be one, and that he'll be in it).