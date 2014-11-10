Advertisement

Oscar Watch: Will 'Selma' redefine this year's best picture race?

By
Nov 10, 2014 | 3:46 PM
David Oyelowo plays Martin Luther King Jr. in "Selma," which may shake up awards season. (Atsushi Nishijima / Paramount Pictures)

Oscar Watch will come to you every Monday, sizing up the recent developments of the awards season. Who's up? Who's down? And why aren't more people going to see "Whiplash"? Don't make J.K. Simmons pick up a chair in anger, people ...

"Interstellar"

Jessica Chastain

"Interstellar"

The sound mix is terrible, the science is questionable and just about every plot element in the movie doesn't make sense or has a hole the size of a Midwestern cornfield. And, apparently, the idea of watching a movie for nearly three hours without once relieving your bladder is a little much for some people.

So that's all she wrote for "Interstellar's" chances of landing a best picture nomination, right? Well ... not so fast. Though academy members didn't exactly embrace the film, we spoke to a few Saturday night at the Governors Awards who admired the ambition and scope of the work. And while many reviewers did express reservations, both the Los Angeles Times' Kenneth Turan and the New York Times' A.O. Scott -- arguably the two critics most read (and trusted?) by Oscar voters -- absolutely loved it. It won't, as dear Michael Caine kept reminding us, go gentle into that good night.

Jessica Chastain

The lovely Chastain entered the fall festival season with three prominent movies on the calendar -- "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby," "Interstellar" and "A Most Violent Year." Another Oscar nomination seemed assured for something, but now that the movies have screened, it looks like she might come up short.

"Rigby," a truncated mash-up of two separate movies that premiered at the 2013 Toronto Film Festival, failed to connect with critics and audiences. Chastain's work in "Interstellar" is exemplary, but limited. And the superbly crafted "A Most Violent Year," which premiered at the AFI Fest last week but won't open until Dec. 31, has a limited promotional budget. Will enough academy members see it to mark her name on the ballot? It'd help if Chastain could promote the movie but she's been sucked into a black hole of  "Interstellar" bookings for the next month before returning to work on another film.

Of course, Chastain isn't one to stand still. She'll have three more movies out next year and probably another three after that. The academy won't be lacking for choices -- or chances to honor her.

Twitter: @glennwhipp

