Oscar Watch: Will 'Selma' redefine this year's best picture race?

"Selma"

Maybe you have a hard time believing that "Selma" director Ava DuVernay just now decided that instead of showing just 30 minutes of her anticipated new movie, "Selma," Tuesday at AFI Fest, she'd just go ahead and show the whole thing, "hot off the presses." Still, it makes for a good story and ramps up the excitement that much more for a movie that could redefine the best picture Oscar race.

Beyond the fact that DuVernay is a first-rate filmmaker and that "Selma," which stars the gifted David Oyelowo as Martin Luther King Jr. in a drama about the 1965 voting rights marches, has the earmarks of the kind of important film the academy loves to honor, there's this: None of the acting races currently have a leading contender who is black, Hispanic or Asian. That's an image problem for an industry that would like to at least think of itself as a dream factory open to everyone. The "Selma" team has more than enough talent to not only muscle its way into the race but to change the conversation. We'll know soon enough.