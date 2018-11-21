Color, giant props, moving trees — creating the many moods of the Coen brothers' 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

You know, if I could put my finger on it, I’d bottle it and sell it to everyone. They create such a pleasurable working experience. We also share the same sense of humor, so we get along very well. The pre-production experience is always exciting because you’re trying to figure out this unique puzzle. They have a way of making the mundane very exciting. For this movie, the idea was to do almost everything in camera and have it look as real as possible. After people see their movies, they tell me, “Oh, you must have used CG,” and I tell them, “No, it was mostly real.” And they don’t believe me. I love the movies and watch them over and over again, but I do enjoy the journey more than the destination!”