'The Favourite' brings us duck races, naked fruiting and behavior that impacts the world

“I wanted to get all these things into their bodies in a way that’s unconscious and then, when they’re on set, they’re free to try different things and not feel the need to abide by any predetermined behavior,” Lanthimos says. “I’m not big on discussions. So let’s take care of all of these things before filming so it will feel genuine. Forget anything you thought you know about this time period. You see portraits of these women. Who knows if they walked around like that in the palace?”