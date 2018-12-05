The virtues of 'Vice' shine in Oscar acting categories

This is another year in which the women outshine the men, meaning there are far too many worthy performances to fit in this category. That means, as always, the story behind the performance is almost as important as the work. Nobody has a better tale than Aparicio, an unknown who had never acted and ended up carrying Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” with a graceful, almost silent performance. With the academy adding so many international members the past three years, a nomination for this newcomer isn’t as much of a stretch as it might have previously been.