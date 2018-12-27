Expect a tight Oscar animation race, an easy song win and a possible surprise in the score category

Analysis: The assumption — and it’s a pretty safe one — is that this Oscar belongs to “Shallow,” the earworm anthem sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to great dramatic effect in “A Star Is Born.” Warner Bros. initially listed two other songs from the film — “Always Remember Us This Way” and “I’ll Never Love Again” — on its FYC site, but the studio submitted just “Shallow” for consideration. The Oscars have a two-song limit per film, and in the past decade, “La La Land,” “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The Princess and the Frog” earned multiple nominations. Warner Bros. narrowed the focus with “A Star Is Born,” believing “Shallow” can deliver the win.