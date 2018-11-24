French director Jacques Audiard adapts his style to the American West for ‘The Sisters Brothers’

“He said that to me and I asked him, ‘How would you like to communicate, then?’ And he said, ‘Through telepathy,’ ” Audiard recalled. “It's perfect. What he actually means is something simple, that he will not do the same thing twice. He'll do one take. With the second take, if you ask him to do the same thing, never will that happen. That's not the way it works, and I like that.”