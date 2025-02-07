Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language, French-made musical “Emilia Pérez” leads all other movies in the 2025 Oscar nominations, adding to the scores of other laurels Audiard’s thematically gritty, visually innovative works have collected over the years.

13

The “Emilia” nominations haul is the biggest ever for a non-English-language movie, and the most for a French film since …

*10

“The Artist” in 2012.

4

Audiard himself is vying for four Oscars for “Emilia”: directing, adapted screenplay, best picture and co-writing “El Mal,” one of its two nominated songs. He could tie …

1953

Walt Disney’s long-standing record for most (four) wins in a single year.

3

Directing, screenplay and best picture winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) appeared to tie Disney’s record in 2020, but the international feature Oscar he accepted technically belongs to South Korea. It is the same reason …

Advertisement

1

… the Oscar nomination for Audiard’s 2009 gangster drama “A Prophet” is credited to France, not Audiard and his fellow producers.

3 dozen+

The César Awards, Lumière Awards and Cannes Film Festival have showered Audiard’s films with nominations and prizes over the years. He has won …

10

Césars, including twice taking directing, script and picture honors in a single year — for “The Beat That My Heart Skipped” in 2006 and “A Prophet” in 2010.

3

Audiard’s third directing César was for his criminally underseen (in the U.S.) 2018 English-language action comedy western “The Sisters Brothers.” Audiard also is appreciated …

6

in England, where he has received six BAFTA nominations (including two for “Emilia”) and won two foreign-language awards (“The Beat That My Heart Skipped,” “A Prophet”) that do count producers as recipients.

2012

Audiard — or fellow nominee Coralie Fargeat (“The Substance”) — could become the first French person to win a directing Oscar since “Artist” filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius*.

* Weinstein-assisted