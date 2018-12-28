'A Star Is Born,' 'Black Panther' tunes lead the 2018 movie songs playlist

Here are some of the year’s best movie songs, arranged in a sequence that hangs together nicely as a faux album. These choices have little to do with the recently announced Oscar shortlist, meaning many of these have no shot at a nomination. But I like them. There are obvious Oscar-bound songs that may seem conspicuously absent from this list. That’s because, as with any playlist, the flow is important – thus, some contenders are left off for the sake of sequencing. Others because, well, these are the ones I like. Heard together, these songs paint an aural picture of the wide diversity of 2018’s notable movie music. Titles marked with an asterisk did make last week’s original song shortlist and could make the final nominations cut on Jan. 22. Go to our Spotify channel to find the playlist, or scroll to the bottom.