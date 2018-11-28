Drug addiction, internal struggles, and fathers and sons all pushed ‘Beautiful Boy’ to the screen

Felix van Groeningen: The books spoke to me in a visceral way. David’s story in “Beautiful Boy”: a father doing everything he can to save his son; Nic’s quest in “Tweak,” a beautiful boy with a huge internal struggle, raw and authentic. Like so many, I had seen addiction destroy people and families at close range: in my family too it happened, and I realized we hadn’t found a way to deal with it. I became fascinated with the idea of adapting the two books into one film. It was going to be a long road, but I had a gut feeling that it could be done, and distinctively. I met Luke in Sydney (we were both, by coincidence, in Australia for a moment), and we felt a shared passion. We sat on Bondi Beach, looking out over the ocean, trying to get a grip on the vastness of the two books. Each one spanned 10 or 15 years. Luke and I both made timelines of the books to sort it out in our heads. Thinking about what the main beats for each character were, and how they intersected.