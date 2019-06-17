Bobby Berk of ‘Queer Eye’ on how the show pays it forward for LGBTQ youth

“My favorite stories I’m getting [are] the ministers who will message me and come up to me in public and say, ‘You know, my whole life, I was taught that being gay was a choice and it was wrong and you’re going to hell,’ ” he said, with a distasteful facial contortion, “ ‘and you were evil, and I have also taught that in my church and my congregation. And hearing you say on the Mama Tammye episode that you used to cry every Sunday and every single day, begging God not to make you gay, yet you’re still gay, made me realize it wasn’t a choice. And that gay people don’t have a choice and they are born that way. I’ll never preach that hate in my church again.’