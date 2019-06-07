Calum Worthy tried to understand how a ‘sweet guy’ could commit a heinous crime in ‘The Act’

It’s an apt description of the eight episodes’ depiction of the case of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the mother and daughter (respectively) whose long con ended in murder. Probably for the money and possibly because she may have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Dee Dee (played in the series by Patricia Arquette) made her daughter participate in a scam that made the girl appear seriously ill, even wheelchair bound, for her entire life. Gypsy Rose was apparently as much a victim as a perpetrator of the ruse. When Dee Dee was brutally murdered, Gypsy Rose (played by Joey King) and her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn (Worthy), were charged with the crime.