Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant enjoyed stellar roles between ‘Deadwood’ gigs

Milch’s HBO film, which premiered last week, catches up 10 years later with the denizens of Deadwood, beginning with the mining camp's ferociously eloquent kingpin Al Swearingen, portrayed by British actor Ian McShane. A revelation to most American TV viewers when he first appeared in “Deadwood,” McShane anchored an ensemble that included such veteran character actors as Gerald McRaney, Brian Cox, Keith Carradine and Powers Boothe. The series also served as a career-launching showcase for younger performers. Anna Gunn, for example, went on to costar in “Breaking Bad”; Kim Dickens became a regular on “House of Cards”; Sarah Paulson later won an Emmy for portraying Marcia Clark in “American Crime Story”; and Titus Welliver now stars in Amazon Prime detective series “Bosch.”