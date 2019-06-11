Showtime’s ‘Desus & Mero’: Bronx attitude on the topics of the day

"Desus & Mero" is not your typical late-night talk show. Sure, there are jokes. There are personable hosts. There are interviews. But Showtime's new series starring Daniel Baker/Desus Nice and Joel Martinez/The Kid Mero is faster, fresher, more anarchic — and about 100% less white. Longtime friends, Desus and Mero bring Bronx attitude and humor to the topics of the day while hosting guests such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Spike Lee. The Envelope sat down with the guys after a recent taping of their show in New York City to discuss going freestyle, self-policing — and who their No. 1 most wanted guest is.