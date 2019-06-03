Bob Odenkirk, Jodie Comer and Billy Porter discuss the ups and downs of peak TV

Toussaint: I went in for a role where I went in to play a Caribbean character and I’m from the Caribbean. I was born there. And I was in my 20s and she was kind of a fast girl, you know, skirt was up to here, down to here and all that. And the star-producer person said, “Well, I just can’t tell what kind of body you have under there.” And then he proceeded to say, “And you know, your Caribbean dialect is not accurate. Let me show you — let me demonstrate what it’s supposed to sound like.” And he went into his version of Jamaican. He wanted me to do it again. I said, “No, I won’t.” And I walked out, and back then you had pay phones. So I went to the pay phone and called my agent and said, “I didn’t get that one.”