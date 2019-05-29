‘GLOW’ stars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin on filming their cathartic fight scene

Brie: What always surprises and excites me is the way our writers find new ways to look at women and women’s issues in a way that doesn’t feel ‘issue-y.’ We have, essentially, a MeToo episode in Season 2, which was written before those articles even came out. You can look at all these different aspects of life as a woman, life as a woman in the ’80s, life as a woman in the ring without it being a message episode and still being a comedy.