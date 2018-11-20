Hugh Grant shifts into character roles and is having the time of his life

The drama is based on a true story, one that Grant remembers well. “I was in my teens at school when the whole scandal was happening. I was loving it. The whole of Britain was loving it. A prominent member of the establishment in his three-piece suit, with all these extraordinary dark secrets. And this incredible trial, with a crazy judge and all the things that Norman said. We were all just rubbing our hands and enjoying it like an episode of ‘Monty Python.’ ”