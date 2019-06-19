For Kyle Chandler and 'Catch-22,' it's about finding humanity in the absurdity

Yeah, those were years when I started drinking a lot, doing this hiding away. I think that was probably a period where I started finding ways to release my pain and confusion as a kid. Films filled a spot for me — I had a hard time figuring out how I worked, how I functioned. Even to this day, I’ll get a part and something goes back to that period — because there was my life before my father died, and after he died. It’s hard for kids to lose a parent; you’re never given this baton of manhood. I’m always searching for that baton, if you will. Even with Cathcart, I can find reasons why I love this guy, how he fits into what my life’s all about.