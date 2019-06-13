With ‘Laugh-In,’ not much has changed — on the show or in the world

It may probably be the most famous of our cameos, which was with Richard Nixon when he was running for president. I wanted to do something special for our second season because we were so hot and I felt we had to boost ourselves above that. One of our writers, Paul Keyes, was a friend of Nixon’s, and Paul suggested maybe we could get him. So we went over to CBS, where he was doing a press conference, and told him, “Mr. Nixon, can you just say, ‘Sock it to me?’” He went, “Sock it to me” in a real angry way, and we said, “No, sir.” He smiled and said, “OK, comedy is new for me.” When he said, “Take 2!” and held three fingers up in the air to start again, I knew we were home free. We put it on the air as quickly as we could. It exploded, and there are those who say we were responsible for putting Nixon into the mainstream. They say it’s possible we helped elect him, and that’s a burden I’ve had to live with for 50 years.