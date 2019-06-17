Linda Cardellini brings some ‘Judy Sunshine’ to Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me’

“I think, for me, having gone through certain periods of great grief, or grief that really shocks you, you don’t get through it unless you have a sense of humor,” said the actress. “I think the saying, ‘Laughing at a funeral’ happens because people really, truly do. And I have done it before, inappropriately so. But it’s a release, and I think the idea of being able to get through the hardest thing, you have to have a certain way of looking at it from the outside and laughing about it. So the comedy and tragedy sort of go together.”