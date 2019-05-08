Marc Maron talks about ‘GLOW’s’ move to Vegas and coming in hot as an actor

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling of Netflix’s popular series “GLOW” will be returning for a third season a bit later this summer, and star Marc Maron reveals that the show will (probably) be exploring the weird, romantic tension between his character, director Sam, and Alison Brie’s lady wrestler Ruth (a.k.a. “Zoya the Destroya”).
“Those two, something feels like it should happen,” Maron said during a recent video interview at The Times. “Will it happen? I didn’t say that. But I feel like it should be,” Maron teased, adding, “It’s satisfying.”
Perhaps best known for his “WTF” podcast, which aired its 1,000th episode in March, Maron has become increasingly in demand as an actor too. In addition to “GLOW,” he has a meaty part in an upcoming movie about David Bowie, a role in the third and final season of Joe Swanberg’s Netflix series “Easy,” as well as scenes in Todd Phillips’ upcoming “Joker” origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro, and a Michael Keaton biographical drama titled “What Is Life Worth.”
Maron has enjoyed the work, though he has discovered that he tends to come in hot when he’s been waiting around all day to be called to set.
“I have this one scene where I play a lawyer for like five lines and I’m waiting around for eight hours, so I’m ready to go,” Maron says, talking about his work on the Keaton movie. “And I do a take and the director says, ‘Little intense.’ ‘Yeah, I’ve been running those lines in someone else’s clothes for hours in a trailer … I’m gonna be a little worked up.’ I gotta take it down a notch. I guess I’m that guy. I need a take or two to calm down.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Maron talks more about “GLOW’s” third season, which moves the troupe to Vegas, and why he enjoys the challenges of acting. “A lot of it is just showing up and listening and trying to stay in the character,” he says. “Once you put on the pants and glasses and get your hair done, you’re sort of that guy, but the more I talk to actors, it seems there are nuances about the actual performance that I could dig deeper into. I want to do that.”
