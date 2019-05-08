Marc Maron talks about ‘GLOW’s’ move to Vegas and coming in hot as an actor

Elsewhere in the conversation, Maron talks more about “GLOW’s” third season, which moves the troupe to Vegas, and why he enjoys the challenges of acting. “A lot of it is just showing up and listening and trying to stay in the character,” he says. “Once you put on the pants and glasses and get your hair done, you’re sort of that guy, but the more I talk to actors, it seems there are nuances about the actual performance that I could dig deeper into. I want to do that.”