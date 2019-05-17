Molly Shannon plays the mother of 3: a burgeoning teen superstar and ‘The Other Two’

Pat is enjoying her “Year of Yes” following the death of her beloved husband. It seems as if everything she and Chase try works out. While at times she seems oblivious to the struggles her older kids are going through, it turns out she’s paying close attention and really worrying about them. And in a moment of high stress on a plane in flight (the site of a launch party for Chase’s album, loaded with wide-eyed young girls), Pat surprisingly blurts out some painful truths she’s been trying to hide and gives us a look at what’s really driving her “Year of Yes.” The scene was so unexpected, it surprised even Shannon when she read it.