Likable or not, 'all people want to be loved,' Patricia Arquette says of her 'Escape at Dannemora' role

He’s a very giving director, making all this space for us. Even when it might not have been his initial instinct, he really let us play things out and try things. He made space to let us win him over if that’s needed. He was very much about ‘The best idea in the room wins.’ And very generous, I want to say, very protective, very respectful. There were a lot of love scenes, and he was very cognitive of making us all feel comfortable and talking things through. But also bringing levity into things. Everybody needs to laugh, especially in situations like that.