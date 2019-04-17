‘Veep’s’ Reid Scott on the show's finale: ‘I can’t believe we’re going to try this’

"When we got the finale episode, I remember sitting across the table from Matt Walsh and we just looked at each other and said, 'We're going to go for this, huh? This is big. I can't believe we're going to try this,' " Scott said during a recent video interview at The Times. "It's a bit of a departure for 'Veep,' and it's so satisfying. I'm really excited for the audience to see what we do."