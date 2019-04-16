Richard Madden of 'Bodyguard' and once 'Game of Thrones' knows the human inside the hero

"Sometimes it's really relevant," he allows. "You know, you talk to someone very differently when you're naked, lying in bed, then when you're fully clothed, sitting in a cafe. So there's times when it can be necessary because there's a certain intimacy that comes through the dialogue from being naked with someone. Then there's other scenes where it's just thrown in that the character takes off his shirt and takes a shower. You kind of go, 'This is not relevant; this is just to take a character's shirt off … there's lots of other ways you can show a person getting ready in the morning. Why don't we watch them boiling the kettle, making the coffee or something?' "