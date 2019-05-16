Scene stealers of Peak TV, we salute you

When Harrison, who is (in no particular order) a stand-up comic, trans and prolific on social media, first auditioned for the role, she didn’t know that Ruthie had been created with her comic voice in mind. But she was certain of other things. “I didn’t want to do just another sassy, bad assistant character,” says Harrison, 28, whose “nasty, kind of unhinged” dialogue is sometimes improvised. “I wanted to explode it and take it to the worst possible place. There was a lot of creative freedom there, a first in my acting career so far, which is, like, fledgling. Ruthie doesn’t realize that in her viciousness she’s making herself look ridiculous. That’s very funny to me.”