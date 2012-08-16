Robert Pattinson: Life in Pictures

Over the last few years, British actor Robert Pattinson has transformed himself from a hunky, sparkly vampire to an arthouse regular specializing in grim thrillers and historical romances. Although his personal life has often threatend to overshadow his acting career, Pattinson seems bent on ridding himself on his status as a "Twilight" heartthrob by working with such noted filmmakers as David Cronenberg, Werner Herzog and Anton Corbijn. Look back on his young career here.

(Emily Christianson, Whitney Friedlander, Lily Mihalik and Dave Lewis)