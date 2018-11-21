Margot Robbie's ‘Birds of Prey’ movie is now subtitled ‘The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’

Yes, the full title of Margot Robbie’s upcoming DC movie is “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).”
Robbie shared a photo of the “Birds of Prey” script on Instagram on Tuesday, which showed the cover embellished with hearts, stars and even a lipstick print. The words “And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” were added in handwriting.
What appeared to be a playful riff on the Oscar-winning film “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” is actually the film’s title, The Times has confirmed through a rep for Warner Bros. (The film was previously referred to simply as “Birds of Prey.”)
In addition to Robbie, who will reprise her role as Harley Quinn from 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” “Birds of Prey” will feature Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as DC Comics superheroes Huntress and Black Canary, respectively.
The cast also includes Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Ewan McGregor as the villain Black Mask.
Described at one point as a “Harley Quinn girl gang movie,” the Warner Bros. film will see Harley team up with a group of friends to take down a crime lord.
“Bumblebee” screenwriter Christina Hodson, who has also been tapped to write the “Batgirl” script for Warner Bros., wrote the script for “Birds of Prey.”
“I just fell in love with Harley,” Hodson previously told The Times. “Even in the comics when she is at her best, she’s doing something bad — and when she’s at her worst, she’s doing something good.”
She added: “That makes her so interesting and so much more real, because that’s what people are like in real life. Very few people are just purely heroic or purely villainous, and she is this wonderful balance of everything.”
Robbie is also serving as one of the film’s producers, along with Sue Kroll of Kroll & Co. Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless of Clubhouse Pictures.
Directed by Cathy Yan, “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is scheduled to hit theaters Feb. 7.