Cartoon Network, Microsoft MakeCode and Adafruit team up to create new coding projects for kids

If you’ve ever considered trying to make your own version of Ice King’s crown with a digital flair, you’re in luck.
Cartoon Network, Microsoft MakeCode and Adafruit announced Monday that they are teaming up for a set of new projects and tutorials for kids to learn the basics of coding and stretch their creative muscles.
In addition to electronic Ice King (or Princess Bubblegum) crowns, these new DIY projects include instructions for making a light-up Darwin, a Finn lamp, a BMO music box and more.
The hope is that by using Cartoon Network’s fan-favorite characters from shows such as “Adventure Time” and “The Amazing World of Gumball” in projects incorporating Microsoft and Adafruit’s tech tools, they will appeal even to kids who wouldn’t consider themselves coders.
“This generation of kids is the most diverse, mobile generation ever. They immerse themselves in content, not just as consumers, but as creators,” said Jill King, Cartoon Network’s senior vice president of marketing and partnerships in the joint announcement.
“With software from Microsoft, hardware from Adafruit, and characters that kids love from Cartoon Network, we hope to fuel their creative confidence, self-expression, and curiosity.”
The announcement cites forecasts that the number of technology and programming-related jobs will continue to soar in the next decade. In fact, as automation continues to make certain jobs obsolete, even adults have been turning to ways to “up-skill” in order to keep their employment prospects.
And if gaining new skills to fluff up that resumé isn’t incentive enough, who wouldn’t want to try to code their own tricked-out Jake the Dog for a custom game of hot potato?
Check out all the projects here.