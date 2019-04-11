‘Game of Thrones’: Relive all seven seasons in just three minutes

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will hopefully answer at least one burning question: Can humans win a war against a magical ice zombie horde if they are too busy squabbling among themselves over politics and payback?
Since its 2011 debut, HBO’s acclaimed epic fantasy series has spent 67 episodes building up to a massive showdown involving the surviving Targaryens, Starks, Lannisters and their respective allies over who will claim the Iron Throne and rule over whatever remains of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.
The story has included plenty of executions, betrayal, sex, massacres, marriages, incest, rape and other horrors, including that one time a man was fed a pie made from his murdered sons.
If those power struggles weren’t messy enough, thrown into the mix is the White Walker army that was last seen making its way down south from its frozen homeland to invade where the humans live.
For those of you who haven’t had time to binge-watch all seven previous seasons and need a quick refresher, check out the video recap above. You’ll be caught up on the series in just over three minutes.
Season 8 premieres Sunday.