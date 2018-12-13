‘The Mandalorian’ cast includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog and more

It’s official: Pedro Pascal will star in “The Mandalorian.”
Lucasfilm announced Wednesday that the “Game of Thrones” alum will play the title character in Jon Favreau’s upcoming “Star Wars” series headed for Disney’s streaming service Disney+.
“The Mandalorian” cast will also include Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.
In a statement Favreau said he was “having a great time” and “excited for everyone to see what we’re up to.”
It was previously revealed that “The Mandalorian” will be set some time between the fall of the Empire and the rise of the First Order. The series will follow the adventures of a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.
Favreau is writing the series and serving as executive producer. “Star Wars Rebels’” Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson will also executive produce.
Filoni will be directing the first episode of “The Mandalorian.” Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi have also been announced as episode directors.
Disney+ is expected to launch in 2019.