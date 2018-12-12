How ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ is different than ‘Deadpool 2,’ besides a PG-13 rating

Luckily for “Once Upon a Deadpool,” Wade Wilson’s self-awareness is built into the franchise’s DNA. This gives the film some room to play with formula and try to be more than a mere recut of the original theatrical release. Plus, it provides an opportunity for the film to reach fans who may have been deterred by “Deadpool 2’s” R-rating for some reason. (As an added benefit, a portion of the proceeds will go to Fudge Cancer.)