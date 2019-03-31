Feedback: Understanding Muslims can help

My dad was stationed in the U.K. back in the mid-’60s, and the kids on the air base got bused to rock concerts and dances around the Essex-London area. We saw a bunch of groups that became iconic. In 1965, we saw the Rolling Stones at a theater, and then the whole gang of us got to go backstage and meet the band. The girls were going crazy for Mick Jagger, but the boys were more into Keith Richards. Who knew that over a half-century on we’d still be reading about Keith and the Stones?