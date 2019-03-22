Never have TV viewers seen such contrast in Muslim images after New Zealand’s attacks

A poster recently on display at a Republican-sponsored public gathering at the West Virginia statehouse featured an image of Omar superimposed over a photo of the twin towers burning, “‘Never forget’ — you said,” read a caption at the top of the poster. “I am the proof — you have forgotten,” said a lower caption over the congresswoman’s image. It was taken down after House of Delegates representative Mike Pushkin tweeted his condemnation of the poster (“In 1933 in Berlin, they might have had a similar poster about somebody like me,” he said) and after a heated argument in the capitol’s hallway over the image, which led to the resignation of the state’s sergeant at arms. But little else in the way of an apology was heard from leaders on the right.