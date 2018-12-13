Nicole Kidman's directors on her standout 2018: 'Who else are you going to get to play the Queen of Atlantis?'

There’s a moment in a flashback where she crashes a van, and I said to her, ‘I wonder if there’s some kind of animal sound we might hear from Erin as she recognizes the disaster.’ And Nicole did this thing on the first take where she just sank to her knees and screamed in this way that still haunts me. She went there and kept going there. We did six takes and all of them were different, but they all had moments of sustained wildness. With Nicole, you never know what’s coming next.