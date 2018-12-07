Taylor Swift performs during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018. (Kevin Winter)

The Recording Academy may have expanded the field in the four general categories from five to eight nominees, but considering that thousands of eligible albums came out last year, snubs are not only inevitable but also guaranteed.

Take, for example, former best new artist winner Sam Smith.

The platinum singer performed “Pray” at January’s ceremony and was the king of the proceedings in 2015, when he received best new artist and his smash ballad “Stay With Me” took home honors for record and song of the year.