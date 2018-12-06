Amid an exciting year for hip-hop, consider Eminem's Grammy snub a relief

His latest releases, for all the hype surrounding both, came and went. Collaborations with Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran, as well as a savvy marketing plan, made “Revival” feel like an event release. But its bloated tracklist and tired offerings made it a snooze. Eminem made up for it with “Kamikaze,” which showed his prowess as a muscular wordsmith, but it was far from his best work.