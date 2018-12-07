Grammy nominations for musical theater: TV's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is a surprising challenger to Broadway's 'Band's Visit'

“My Fair Lady” is another classic that received high praise from McNulty, who wrote that it, along with “Carousel,” rescued him “from the brink of Broadway despair.” The show is based on “Pygmalion” by George Bernard Shaw, about the Cockney girl Eliza Doolittle, who works to shed her accent with the help of professor Henry Higgins. With a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, the musical opened on Broadway in 1956. The 2018 revival was nominated for 10 Tony Awards but won only for best costume design (Catherine Zuber).