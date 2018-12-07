Recording Academy voters were most impressed this year with the sound of Wakanda, the fictional African country from the film “Black Panther.”
The music assembled by Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar to accompany the Marvel Studios blockbuster received a field-leading eight nominations for its album and singles, including the hat trick of recognition in the top three categories of record, album and song of the year.
This is the second time in Lamar’s career that he has led the Grammy nominees. Lamar went into the 2016 ceremony with 11 nominations tied to his “To Pimp a Butterfly" and last year, his “Damn” competed for album of the year, ultimately losing to Bruno Mars.
And the nominees are…
On Friday, the Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for album of the year.
Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy;” Brandi Carlile, “By the Way, I Forgive You;” Drake, “Scorpion;” H.E.R., “H.E.R.;” Post Malone, Beer Bongs & Bentleys;” Janelle Monae, “Dirty Computer;” Kacey Musgraves, “Golden Hour;” and the “Black Panther” soundtrack overseen by Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar will will be in the running at the 2019 Grammy Awards. This marks the first time eight artists will battle it out for the top prize.