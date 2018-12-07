Artist Kendrick Lamar performs Feb. 16 at L.A. Live. (Patrick T. Fallon / Los Angeles Times)

Recording Academy voters were most impressed this year with the sound of Wakanda, the fictional African country from the film “Black Panther.”

The music assembled by Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar to accompany the Marvel Studios blockbuster received a field-leading eight nominations for its album and singles, including the hat trick of recognition in the top three categories of record, album and song of the year.

This is the second time in Lamar’s career that he has led the Grammy nominees. Lamar went into the 2016 ceremony with 11 nominations tied to his “To Pimp a Butterfly" and last year, his “Damn” competed for album of the year, ultimately losing to Bruno Mars.