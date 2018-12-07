With 'Black Panther' and 'A Star Is Born,' this might be the best Grammys ever for movie-related music

The tune (written by Anthony Rossomando of Dirty Pretty Things and Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow) is one of the film’s showstoppers. Being up against “All the Stars” may dilute its chances this year, but even though it barely snuck into Grammy eligibility, it will likely be far from the last we hear of it, what with it also nominated for a Golden Globe, Oscar nods still to come and the album getting recognition at the 2020 Grammys.