Can 2019 Grammy Award nominations avoid last year's #GrammysSoMale criticisms?

“What we wanted was to make sure there was going to be more diversity in the process, not a set of quotas in the winners,” Tchen told The Times on Wednesday. “We want good decisions to be made. The area we thought was most important to influence was the composition of the committees. I do believe in the research, and all the research shows that diverse teams make better decisions. The results are better when you have a diversity of viewpoints, and different experiences in the room where decisions are made.”