Grammys rap categories wrestle with untimely deaths and the SoundCloud scene

Given the depth of support he had across the music world (just look at the lineup from his posthumous tribute concert at the Greek Theatre), it’s perhaps surprising he didn’t have more. Travis Scott, Childish Gambino and Anderson .Paak, all fellow Grammy rap nominees, each performed or paid tribute to Miller at that Greek Theatre set. “Swimming” was just the kind of omnivorous, reflective and musically virtuosic rap album the Grammys often looks to reward.